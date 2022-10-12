Greenville Police Officer Killed During Greenville Shootout; MBI Investigating

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Greenville Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Department.

Image via OPD’s Facebook page

The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday near U.S. Highway 82 and MS 1.

A Greenville police officer sustained fatal injuries.

The subject is being treated at a local hospital and is in the custody of law enforcement.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local Attorney General’s Office.

Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons issued a statement in response to the shooting and death of the officer.

“I have learned of an officer-involved shooting that occurred this afternoon near Reed and Rebecca Streets in Greenville. Several people were injured by gunshots, including an investigator with the Greenville Police Department who has unfortunately passed away as a result of the incident. Department of Pubic Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell has been notified and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will conduct a thorough investigation into this matter. Greenville Chief of Police Marcus Turner, Sr. and I have visited with family of the deceased officer and we asked on behalf of the family for your continued prayers, condolences, and support during this very difficult time.”

Staff report