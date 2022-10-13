Stormy Weather Brought Much-Needed Rain Along With Toppled Trees, Hail

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

After almost a month of no rain, Mother Nature dumped about an inch of the wet stuff in Lafayette County last night, along with strong winds, hail and an amazing lightning show.

Oxford dodged the first round of storms that bypassed the area in the afternoon on Wednesday.

However, at about 8 p.m., two rounds of storms hit the county, downing trees and powerlines in various areas around Lafayette County.

At one point, North East Mississippi Electric Power Association reported almost 600 homes in Lafayette County were without power. Oxford Electric reported only a handful of homes were without power.

Trees topped on County Roads 108 and 303. Pea-sized hail was reported in Abbeville and Harmontown got plummeted by golf ball-sized hail.

At about 9:15 p.m., a Tornado Warning was issued for the southeastern part of Lafayette County but was canceled at about 9:30 p.m.

The storms brought in a cold front that will keep today’s high at about 71 degrees. After a couple of days of some gradual warming, more rain associated with another cold front is expected to roll in this weekend that is expected to drastically drop the temperature next week, with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 30s.