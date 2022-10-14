Game Day Info: Weather, Shuttles, What to Wear and More

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Auburn Tigers at home Saturday morning at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Rebels go into Saturday’s game with a 6-0 record.

The kick-off is set for 11 a.m.

The high temperature for Saturday is expected to hit 83 under sunny skies; however, with the game being early in the day, the temperature could be in the mid-70s at kick-off time. No rain is currently in the forecast for Saturday.

Fans without on-campus parking can park at Northwest Community College, the South Oxford Center or Insight Park lots; however, there is a charge to park.

Parking at NWCC and the SOC is $30 for conference games.

A complimentary shuttle is provided from the NWCC and SOC lots. The shuttle will begin running at 6 a.m. and end two hours after the game as

Insight Park is on campus and does not include a shuttle option.

Parking at Insight Park is $40 for conference games.

Gameday shuttle service begins at least five hours prior to kickoff and ends two hours following the conclusion of the game.

The Oxford-University Transit will also operate a gameday shuttle service from the Jackson Avenue Center. There is no charge to park or ride the shuttle.

Space is very limited. Service will begin at 6 a.m. and end two hours after the game’s completion. Shuttles drop off at the Paris-Yates Chapel.

The Red North and South, Blue West and Blue Grey run as usual on game days. Campus closes to all oncoming traffic at 6 a.m. Due to this, the Purple Route does not run at all on game days.

Be aware of no parking zones. According to the Oxford Police Department, vehicles will be towed from designated no-parking areas at the owners’ expense. This includes no parking on any highways or exit ramps.

The SEC implements a clear bag policy for in-stadium use. The Oxford Police Department wants to remind everyone to store their valuables in the trunk and lock their cars.

A Double Decker bus will be parked in the downtown Square in front of City Hall for folks to take a photo or two with their favorite bus. Make sure to tag @visitoxfordms in gameday photos. Adding #hottytoddy and #hydr hashtags is always fun too.

The Grove and The Circle will close today at 6:30 p.m. and reopen at 7 p.m. for tailgate set-up.

The Walk of Champions will start two hours and 15 minutes prior to kickoff, which is 8:50 a.m. this week.

Wear powder blue Saturday!

After The Game

Once the fourth quarter begins in the game, Gertrude Ford will automatically convert to a one-way street. Buses will pick up in the power plant parking lot across from the stadium on Gertrude Ford. The Ford Center lot will be required to exit northbound towards Jackson Avenue. Lot A near the stadium and Manning Way will be required to turn right towards Old Taylor Road.

Once the University announces, Old Taylor Road will flow one way southbound in both lanes. Be cautious of police officers directing traffic all around Oxford.

“Please be patient as we work to direct traffic for optimum traffic flow,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen.

For more information or any updates, follow OPD on Twitter @OxfordPolice and Facebook @OxfordMSPolice. Tune into the Ole Miss Football radio pregame show for traffic updates.