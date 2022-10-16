Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured

Images provided by OPD

An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver.

Another victim was critically injured.

According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.

OPD officers and the Oxford Fire Department arrived on the scene and began tending to the two victims. Both were transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi.

According to an email sent this morning from Brent Marsh, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, the student who died was Walker Allen Fielder, 21, of Madison. Walker was pursuing a B.B.A. in Finance and was an active member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.

The female victim was transferred to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis with critical injuries.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene.

OPD released screenshots from surveillance video Sunday afternoon showing two persons of interest in a pickup truck. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact OPD at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8799.

Staff report