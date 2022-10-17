Frost Expected Tuesday, Wednesday Mornings; No Rain in Forecast

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Images from the NWS/Memphis

Fall seems to be taking a vacation this week and handed the reins over to Jack Frost.

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory from 1 to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperatures overnight Tuesday could drop as low as 33 degrees.

The high is expected to hit 51 degrees on Tuesday but then drop to as low as 28 degrees, prompting the NWS to issue a Frost Watch late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

The high on Wednesday should hit 56 degrees and the low is expected to be around 32 degrees.

Temperatures will start gradually warming up toward the end of the week.

Thursday’s high is expected to be 65 degrees and Friday should reach 73 degrees with lows in the mid-40s.

Saturday and Sunday will be back up to the mid-to-high 70s with lows in the 50s overnight.

As of Monday, there is no rain in the forecast this week through at least Sunday.