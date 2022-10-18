Conference on the Front Porch is Sold Out; Highest Attendance Ever Expected

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

This year’s Conference on the Front Porch has been sold out.

The event is the only known gathering devoted solely to the significance of the front porch in American society.

It will return to the Plein Air Neighborhood in Taylor after a two-year COVID hiatus on Oct. 28-30.

Conference founder Campbell McCool said there is currently a waiting list for tickets.

“We are very excited to bring the conference back,” said conference founder Campbell McCool. “Even more so with the incredible lineup of speakers and musicians we’ve got in store for ’22′.”

The Keynote speaker will be Robert Davis, the visionary founder and developer of Seaside, Florida. Seaside is credited with introducing new urbanism, a development philosophy that emphasizes human scale, walkability, and mixed-use planning.

“Seaside is arguably the most well-known and successful development in American history,

McCool said.

McCool, the developer of Plein Air, started the Conference from his interest in front porches and their connection to community living. All homes in Plein Air are built with front porches.

McCool said this year’s event will have the highest attendance to date. This is the sixth year for the Conference.

Mac McAnally is the conference headliner. The three-day gathering will also showcase “Mississippi Today” editor Marshall Ramsey, Southern Foodways Alliance co-founder John T. Edge, poet January O’Neil, podcaster Abe Partridge and others.

Joining McAnally on the music front will be Charlie Mars, Bedon Lancaster and other local acts.