Daily Mississippian Editor Selected for New York Times Corps

By LaReeca Rucker

School of Journalism and New Media

Rabria Moore, a University of Mississippi senior from Durant, is part of the latest cohort for The New York Times Corps, a talent pipeline program for journalism students. Submitted photo

The editor-in-chief of The Daily Mississippian, student newspaper at the University of Mississippi, has been selected to participate in a New York Times journalism program designed to mentor young journalists.

Rabria Moore, a senior from Durant, was chosen to be part of The New York Times Corps, a talent pipeline program for college students to receive career guidance from NYT journalists.

She was among 20 young journalists selected from among hundreds of applicants. The students will be paired with Times advisers, with whom they will meet two or three times a year throughout their undergraduate careers. Those conversations will focus primarily on career-building advice, and the students also will have opportunities to learn from speakers and other activities.

“In the program, I receive mentorship from a New York Times reporter,” Moore said. “My mentor is Steven Lee Myers. He’s a foreign and national security correspondent, currently based in California.”

Moore said she was excited to learn she had been selected.

“I applied for this program because I think mentorship is important, and I wanted to specifically have a mentor from a national news organization to help me navigate and break into the journalism industry,” she said.

Moore is pursuing a dual degree in political science and journalism with a news-editorial emphasis while leading The Daily Mississippian staff. She is also a member of the UM chapter of the Association of Black Journalists, one of the Ole Miss Ambassadors and a member of the Columns Society.

“In terms of career goals, I see myself first as a political journalist, covering politics,” she said. “After some experience, I’d like to become an international journalist.”

Moore is a capable leader who consistently shows initiative for learning and creating new opportunities for herself and others, said Andrea Hickerson, professor and dean of the School of Journalism and New Media.

“For example, if it weren’t for Rabria, we wouldn’t be hosting New York Times opinion editor Kathleen Kingsbury,” Hickerson said. “Rabria connected with her and her team at NABJ (the National Association of Black Journalists conference).”

Kingsbury spoke Oct. 13 at the School of Journalism and New Media.

“The NYT Corps will give Rabria another opportunity to showcase and build her talents,” Hickerson said. “She will create a large, well-connected professional network that I expect will look out for her in the future.”

Moore is a sharp journalist, said Larz Roberts, director of the S. Gale Denley Student Media Center.

“It doesn’t take long to realize that she has the potential to go as far as she wants,” he said. “She has the tools to take whatever practical experience and opportunities (are) coming her way and take full advantage.

“This one is no exception. And this is a huge opportunity to boot.”

Moore hopes to gain more insight into journalism by participating in the NYT program.

“My ultimate goal is to become an international journalist, so I’m really happy to have Myers as my mentor,” Moore said. “I’ve learned a little bit about him and his time as a journalist, and I hope to gain more knowledge about the field from him.

“The New York Times is also one of my favorite news organizations, so learning from reporters who’ve worked there is definitely something I’m looking forward to.”

The Times Corps is meant specifically for journalism students from underrepresented groups, such as students of color and/or students from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds, according to the program’s website. Access to quality career guidance stands as a critical challenge to many students seeking to be journalists.

Applications for the program will open again in spring 2023.

Along with The New York Times Fellowship and The New York Times Editing Residency, the Times Corps seeks to develop a deep and diverse talent pool, both for the NYT and journalism at large.

To see the full list of NYT Corps members, go to https://www.nytco.com/press/introducing-the-inaugural-members-of-the-new-york-times-corps/