DAR Launches ‘Patriots of the American Revolution’ High School Essay Contest

In preparation for the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding, the DAR has launched the “Patriots of the American Revolution DAR High School Essay Contest.”

This contest will focus on the men and women who figured in the events of the American Revolution (1773–1783), and it is hoped that students will find Patriots to write about who will interest and inspire them.

This contest is open to students in public, private, and parochial schools, and registered home-study programs, in grades 9 through 12.

Students should select a figure from the era of the American Revolution and discuss how he or she influenced the course of the American Revolution, who he or she was and his/her contribution to the founding of a new nation. The subject may be any person, whether a well-known figure or an everyday man, woman or child who supported the American Revolution in ways large or small.

Essays will be judged for historical accuracy, organization of materials, interest, originality, spelling, grammar, punctuation, and the quality and scope of references, particularly the use of primary sources.

Essays should be between 800 and 1,200 words.

The deadline to enter is Nov. 18.

Essays from students from all grades will be judged together, with one winning essay chosen at each level. Participating DAR Chapters will select one essay as the chapter winner, to be sent on to the State level; the State will select one essay winner to represent the state for judging at the Division level, and each Division level will also have one winner which will be sent on to the National contest.

Each student participant receives a certificate of participation from the chapter and the chapter winners receive a bronze medal and certificate set. State winners receive a silver medal and certificate set. Division-level winners receive certificates and a book. National winners receive special certificates, medals, and a monetary award.

The National Society will select first-, second-and third-place winners. The national winner will receive a National Winner Certificate, pin and monetary award, presented at NSDAR’s annual Continental Congress, and the winning essay may appear in official DAR communications. National second- and third-place winners will also receive a certificate and monetary award.

For more information on how to enter, email Beth Palmer at bethpalmer82@gmail.com.

