Funeral Arrangements Announced for Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run

The funeral arrangements for the Ole Miss student killed Sunday morning after being struck by a pickup truck in Oxford have been announced.

Walker Allen Fielder. Photo via Parkway Funeral Home

The visitation for Walker Allen Fielder will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m.

Fielder was killed at about 1 a.m. Sunday, just hours after he turned 21 years old on Saturday. He was at the Square with friends celebrating his birthday and the Ole Miss Rebel’s win against Auburn.

While walking in the parking lot behind City Hall, he and his friend, Blanche Williamson, were struck by a pickup that fled the scene. Two men from Collierville have been arrested.

He will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeland. Parkway Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Fielder was pursuing a B.B.A. in Finance at the University of Mississippi and was an active member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.

Williamson received serious injuries and was listed in stable condition on Monday at The Med in Memphis.

Seth Rokitka, 24, of Collierville was arrested Monday morning and charged with one count of manslaughter, one count of aggravated DUI and one count of Duties of Driver Involved in an Accident Resulting in Personal Injury, for leaving the scene.

His bond was set at $1 million.

Tristan Holland, 18, of Collierville, was arrested Sunday afternoon and was charged with accessory after the fact. He is being held in Shelby County and is awaiting extradition back to Oxford.