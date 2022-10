The Oxford Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex off Molly Barr Road this morning.

The call came in around 11 a.m.

One person was taken into custody and one was transported to the hospital.

According to OPD, there is no further threat.

Unconfirmed reports claim the incident was a domestic violence situation.

This is a continuing story. Check Hottytoddy.com for updates.

Staff report