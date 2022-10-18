Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Two Men, Dog, Injured in Fight

The Oxford Police Department arrested a man after a fight that left two men injured and one dog shot.

Markeeya Judson

On Tuesday, officers responded to the area of Anchorage Road on a disturbance call.

On arrival, the officers located two men involved in an altercation who were both injured.

A dog sustained a gunshot wound.

Officers arrested Markeeya Judson of Oxford and charged him with aggravated assault.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $20,000 bond; however, the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on him.

The dog is at home recovering.

Staff report

New York Times Head of Opinion Shares Wisdom With Ole Miss Students

