Oxford Approves Contract for Professional Services Related to Hwy. 7/University Interchange Improvements

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Highway 7/University Avenue interchange. Image via Google Maps

The city of Oxford took another step toward making improvements to the Highway 7/University Avenue interchanging.

On Tuesday, the Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a contract with Integrated Right of Way (IROW) of Madison for professional right-of-way services required for the interchange improvement project.

IROW was selected from the Mississippi Department of Transportation Master Contract List.

“Since this will be MDOT right-of-way at the end, we needed to go through one of their approved providers,” said City Engineer Reanna Mayoral.

IOW will oversee all aspects of right-of-way acquisition including securing the required appraisal, reviewing appraisal and contract negotiations.

Staff estimates the total fees will be approximately $40,000 based on the acquisition of right-of-way from four commercial, developed parcels.

Services will include real estate appraisal, appraisal review, right-of-entry agreements, road right-of-way and drainage easement negotiations and acquisitions, temporary construction easement negotiations and acquisitions, utility easement negotiations and acquisitions and litigation and consultation services.

The project is estimated to cost about $9 million with funds coming from Oxford, Lafayette County, the Mississippi Legislature and MDOT.