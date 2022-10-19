By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Oxford’s canopy of lights will be turned on Nov. 8. Photo via Visit Oxford.

It will start looking a lot like Christmas in Oxford in just a few weeks.

This year’s Annual Christmas Lighting Event will take place at 6 p.m. in front of City Hall.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved the permit for the event on Tuesday during their regular meeting.

During the event, the Square’s canopy of lights will be turned on. There will be live music and a drumline, according to the event permit.

This year, there will also be inflatables and games for children prior to turning the lights on.

In 2020, the city started turning on the holiday lights earlier than it had in previous years when the lights were turned on around Thanksgiving.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill said part of the reason was to allow University of Mississippi students to enjoy the Christmas globe-like setting of the Square before returning home for Thanksgiving.

It will also make the town look just a bit more special for the Ole Miss Rebel’s home football game against Alabama on Nov. 12.

City crews have already begun stringing up the lights around the Square.

The Board also approved the event permit for this year’s Holiday Open House on the Square event on Black Friday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.