Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Department Shoots Man Holding Teens Hostage

A man was shot and killed by Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputies while responding to a domestic call.

At 9:43 p.m. on Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on Highway 334. Before arriving on the scene, deputies learned through dispatch that a man was arguing with a woman who kept asking the man to give her the gun.

While on the scene, deputies found the woman outside of the residence and learned that her two teenage children, 16 and 19, were barricaded inside the home in their rooms.

Deputies immediately began negotiating with the man to let the kids go and for him to come outside without the weapon.

During negotiations, the man pointed a weapon at the deputies who fired their weapons, striking the man. Medical aid was immediately rendered but the subject died as a result of his injuries.

The children were removed from the home and taken to a safe environment.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations was contacted and is handling the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Department is not releasing names until all family members involved can be notified.

“Please be in prayer for us, for the subject involved and his family along with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department,” said LCSD Sheriff Joey East.