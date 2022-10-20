Nesbit Man Sentenced to Prison for Racist Threats￼

Aubrey Suzuki

A Nesbit man was sentenced today to 2 1/2 years in prison for transmitting a communication in interstate commerce containing a threat to injure the person of another.

According to court documents, Aubrey Suzuki, 21, was communicating on an encrypted messaging platform with members of a white nationalist organization.

Authorities were alerted when Suzuki began making threats to accelerate and wage a race war in the United States in 2021.

Suzuki made numerous statements about Nazi and white supremacist ideology, and also stated:

“Honestly I don’t want to be a normal person. I want to breathe revolution. I want to be in the middle of the boondocks with my mates killing n****** sp*** fa***** and blowing up the system.”

He pleaded guilty in July at the U.S. District Court in Oxford where he was sentenced today.

While investigating the online threats made by Suzuki, agents learned that he was in the process of purchasing an AR-15 rifle from an online dealer. Suzuki was arrested immediately thereafter in July.

“The defendant in this case made credible threats to shoot members of various minority groups, and then purchased a semi-automatic rifle,” U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner stated. “While all Americans enjoy a constitutional right to free speech, that right does not include a right to threaten or terrorize other individuals.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Clayton A. Dabbs prosecuted the case.