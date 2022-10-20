OPC to Hold Trunk or Treat Event with ‘Hocus Pocus’ at Activity Center

By Macy Ellis

Oxford Park Commission

The Oxford Park Commission will host its inaugural Trunk or Treat event on Friday in the parking lot outside the front of the Ulysses Coach Howell Activity Center.

The Trunk or Treat event will take place from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at the Activity Center.

After Trunk or Treat, the film “Hocus Pocus,” will be displayed in the FNC Tennis Center.

Trunk or Treat is an event where members of the Oxford community are welcome to drive their whole family to the Activity Center.

Families will then park their cars and fill their bags with candy and treats. Participants are encouraged to be in costume.

Local business sponsors come and engage with families by sharing candy and their company’s story. Trunk or Treat is a time to build connections and share sweetness with one another.

“We are so excited to be showing “Hocus Pocus” again and be able to enjoy it together outside,” said Emily Keiser, Special Events Manager, LLO Director. “It’s become a tradition in the last few years.”

After this, the movie will begin at 7:30 p.m. and finish at 9:06 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring their own snacks, blankets, and chairs.

“Trunk or Treat has become a very popular option for parents. Not only do we get to include various businesses and organizations in our festivities, but the parents of small children can accomplish a lot in a short time under safe conditions,” said John Davis, Community Relations Director at Oxford Park Commission. “It’s a win-win for us because we also get to incorporate a very popular themed movie as well. We had great success with our mobile, drive-thru Halloween event the past two years, and we thought that the mobility aspect would still be achieved for parents with our Trunk or Treat idea this year.”

Entry to the event is entirely free. Families should bring everything they would want while watching a movie, and an appetite for candy.