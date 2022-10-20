Teen Involved in Hit-and-Run Formally Charged for Being an Accessory

A man charged for his role in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of Ole Miss student Walker Fielder has been formally charged.

Tristan Holland, 18, of Collierville, Tennesse was taken before a Justice Court Judge this morning where he was charged with Accessory After the Fact and given a $25,000 bond.

Tristan Holland

Holland was the first arrest made in Fielder’s death after Fielder and his friend Blanche Williamson were struck by a pickup in the parking lot behind City Hall Sunday. He was apparently the passenger in the truck, driven by Seth Rokitka.

Rokitka, 24, of Collierville was arrested Monday and charged with one count of manslaughter, one count of aggravated DUI and one count of Duties of Driver Involved in an Accident Resulting in Personal Injury, for leaving the scene.

His bond was set at $1 million.

Saying goodbye

Fielder’s funeral service was held Wednesday in Madison.

Born in Flowood on Oct. 15, 2001, Fielder was a junior studying Finance at the University of Mississippi and a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity where he served as Rush Chairman. He graduated from Jackson Academy in 2020, was a Disciple Group Leader at Christ United Methodist Church, and achieved rank as an Eagle Scout.

Walker Fielder

According to his obituary, he was deeply loved and respected by everyone who met him. He was a loving, caring, and compassionate son, brother, cousin, and friend to many. His smile was both welcoming and infectious and when in his presence, he immediately made you feel loved.

“Walker always spoke positively about people and saw the good in everyone,” states the obit from Parkway Funeral Home. “Walker was a fun-loving, fiercely loyal, and hard-working young man with a heart of gold. He touched so many lives in his 21 years and was blessed with amazing friends who would constantly describe him as “Tha Best” and “Tha Man.” Walker’s legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone who knew him.”

Fielder is survived by his parents, Allison and Allen Fielder of Madison, and his younger sister, Abby.

Read the obituary in its entirety here.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Fielder’s memory may be made to the Walker Fielder Memorial Scholarship Fund that has been established with the Sigma Chi Foundation.

Donations will enable an annual scholarship to be presented in Walker’s name to a deserving undergraduate Sigma Chi from the Eta Chapter.

The fund number for this scholarship is 4893.