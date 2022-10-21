Friday, October 21, 2022
Chancellor’s House Seeking Clothing Donations for Palmer Home for Children

The Chancellor’s House in Oxford is holding a Clothing Drive in support of Palmer Home for Children.

Bins will be placed in the Chancellor’s House lobby where guests and local residents can drop off clothing from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Palmer Home is a Christian non-profit organization providing residential care without charge to children who have a need for viable placement, located in and Hernando.

Palmer Home is in need of children’s clothing from ages 3-16 and specifically looking for cold weather clothing as the temperatures are dropping and winter is slowly approaching.

Once the donations are collected on Tuesday, Chancellor House employees will be sorting the items and delivering them to the Palmer Home.

Chancellor’s House strives to have quarterly charity activations to ensure it’s doing its part in helping the community.

