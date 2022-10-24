Oxford Could See Severe Storms Tuesday Morning Ahead of Incoming Cold Front

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Image via the NWS-Memphis

Don’t forget the umbrella Tuesday as you head out to work or school as an incoming cold front could bring some severe weather to Lafayette County in the morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the highest risk for severe storms in Oxford is from 8 a.m. to noon.

However, forecasters are still not 100 percent certain how bad the weather will get in north Mississippi Tuesday morning.

According to a post on the NWS-Memphis Facebook Monday morning, there are two possible scenarios for Tuesday as an organized line of thunderstorms develops ahead of the cold front.

Image via the NWS-Memphis

Scenario 1: If instability ahead of the front lines up, there could be damaging wind gusts with the potential for embedded tornadoes within the line of storms.

Scenario 2: If instability does not align with the front’s timing, there may just be a line of showers and weak thunderstorms.

Either way, the area will receive some much-needed rain.

Today’s high is expected to hit 78 degrees with a low tonight of a balmy 63 degrees.

There is a slightly elevated fire danger across the Mid-South today due to gusty winds, 5 to 15 mph, and dry grass and brush.

After the cold front moves in Tuesday, temperatures will dip to more fall-like weather with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the mid-40s Wednesday through Friday.

More rain is expected Friday night into Saturday, with a 50 percent chance of rain Friday night and a 40 percent chance of rain Saturday. The high temperature on Saturday and Sunday should be around 63-64 degrees with lows in the high-40s to low-50s.