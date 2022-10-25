Applications Now Being Accepted for the 2022 Oxford Christmas Parade

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

2021 Christmas parade. File photo

Applications for the upcoming annual Oxford Christmas Parade are now being accepted and for this year’s theme, you may need to dig out those leg lamps and BB guns – just don’t shoot someone’s eye out while doing it.

The theme for the 2022 Christmas Parade is “A Christmas Story,” based on the classic 1983 movie – a favorite of the late Jimmy Allgood, husband of Linda Allgood, with North Central Mississippi REALTORS.

“It was one of Jimmy’s favorite movies and had been decided before his passing,” Allgood said.

The parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 5. The parade will start at Fifth Street and University Avenue, move toward the Square, and then north on North Lamar Boulevard to Price Street.

There is no entrance fee this year for floats; however, the parade is being limited to 80 entries due to time restraints.

The parade is being organized by the North Central Mississippi REALTORS and the city of Oxford.

The deadline to submit an application is Nov. 29.

All entries are encouraged to play Christmas-themed music; however, there is only one Santa allowed, which will be on the last float in the parade. Throwing candy and other items from floats is discouraged by parade organizers.

Motorized vehicles that are not being used to pull floats are not allowed. Also not being allowed are horses, other than the OPD Mounted Patrol, tractor-trailer vehicles and trailers over 24 feet in length or over 13 feet in total height.

Antique cars or trucks or convertible vehicles for pageant winners are allowed but must be decorated with some type of Christmas decorations.

Applications are available online here.

Hard copies will also be available in City Hall and Visit Oxford. Detailed information for the applicants and participants is given on the form.

All questions should be directed to Linda Allgood at 662-281-1360 or 662-816-0427 or via email at ncmbroxford@gmail.com.