Phi Mu Milkshakes for Miracles Event Tuesday

By Carly Wiseman

IMC Student

From serving miracles to milkshakes, an annual event that does just that will be happening today.

Phi Mu will be hosting Milkshakes for Miracles, an event that raises funds and awareness for their philanthropy – Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. More specifically, the proceeds from this event will serve their local philanthropy, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, according to Evie Bledsoe, vice president of committees and operations.

On 73 Sorority Row, you can find the chapter serving up milkshakes at the Phi Mu house from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today.

To get a milkshake, stop by the house with your ticket to redeem this tasty treat.

Don’t have a ticket? No need to worry, it’s not too late,

There are a couple of options on how you can get your hands on a milkshake.

“For a ticket, you can ask any current Phi Mu member and they will send you a link,” Bledsoe said. “Tickets are $5 and you can purchase them beforehand, or you can come to the door and get one at the event.”

Phi Mu raised over $14,000 dollars at last year’s Milkshakes for Miracles. The goal for this year’s event has been set to match what was made the year before.

“We set the same goal this year because we didn’t really know what it’ll look like this year with this being our first year after Covid,” said Hailey Layne, president of Phi Mu.

Covid-19 had a huge impact on a lot of things across the board.

“I would love to have more miracle children present at the event, I know sometimes they can’t come because they are busy, but also, they haven’t been able to come with Covid recently,” Layne said.

The future of Milkshakes for Miracles is promising with the main goal being growth.

“I think making it more of a community-based event helps get many different stakeholders involved. It’s something that children can come to because it is a family-friendly event and something the university can really connect with,” Layne said.

Something that makes this event so special is the purpose it serves. Children’s Hospitals rely on donations and community support. The proceeds from the event will act as a donation to help cover the care cost that Medicaid and insurance programs do not.

While the ticket might get you a classic milkshake, that same ticket is giving a family and their child a much-needed miracle.