OHS Librarian Awarded Scholarship for Dedication, Service to Library Education

Oxford High School librarian Amanda Osborne has been selected as the 2022 recipient of the University of Southern Mississippi Beta Phi Mu-Beta Psi Marsha Case Memorial Scholarship, awarded annually based on the achievement of a library school faculty member for distinguished service and dedication to library education.

The Beta Phi Mu International Library & Information Studies Honor Society was founded in 1948 by a group of leading librarians and library educators to recognize and encourage Scholastic achievement among Library and Information Studies students.

OHS Librarian Amanda Osborne, left, Beta Psi chapter president Emilee Aplin, right.

The University of Southern Mississippi Beta Psi chapter was later petitioned and officially established in the 1980s by the Dean of the School of Library.

Beta Psi chapter president, Emilee Aplin, congratulated Osborne on behalf of the chapter and committee members.

“The members of the Scholarship Committee are pleased to award you this year’s Marsha Case Memorial Scholarship and offer our congratulations,” Aplin said. “Beta Phi Mu core principles of academic achievement, leadership, character, and your commitment to the profession, are demonstrated by your numerous grants, projects, and improvements to your library, as well as your publications and participation in professional organizations.”

Osborne has developed an extensive record of scholarship and a lasting impression on her works as a scholar, educator, and colleague. She took a vision for enhancements of the library and began making it a reality. In 2019, she was published nationally for her work with the 3D printer – which she purchased with a $6,000 grant from the Oxford School District Foundation and has since been used by students for school projects of all kinds.

She later received an additional $5000 grant to purchase virtual reality stand-alone headsets which she has used for many fun learning experiences with students, such as taking a biology class on a virtual journey through the cell.

“Investing in technology for the school library ensures that all students, regardless of their achievement on standardized tests, will have access to innovative tools to learn digital skills necessary to thrive in 21st-century college and career environments,” Osborne explained.

The full-time mom and educator of 22 years is currently a graduate student at the University of Southern Mississippi and completing her second Master’s degree in Library and Information Science, which she will finish in 2023.

In addition, she holds an Ed.S. in Secondary English Education from the University of Mississippi, a Master’s Degree from Belhaven University, a B.A. in Literature from UNC Asheville, an A.A. degree from Hinds Community College, and is also a National Board Certified teacher in Early-Adolescent English Language Arts.



School librarians connect other educators to current trends and resources for teaching and learning and are essential partners for all teachers, providing print and digital materials that meet diverse needs and offering opportunities to deepen student learning.

Osborne’s hard work and commitment to scholastic achievement, for all students, through hands-on learning has helped lay the foundation for the OHS library and its bright future in creating knowledge and engaging with students.

Courtesy of the OSD