Oxford Among Top in Spring ACT Scores 

The Mississippi Department of Education has released ACT results for the spring 2022 statewide administration of the ACT to all public high school juniors.

Oxford High School is fourth with a composite score of 21.0, behind Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science, with a 28.2 score; the Mississippi School for the Arts with a 23.6, and Madison Central with a 21.5.

The national average ACT score for all public school students in the class of 2022 was 19.3, down from 19.9 in 2021.

In March 2022, the ACT was administered to 281 Oxford High School juniors who are the current senior class (2023). The average subject scores for Oxford High were:

College English Composition Benchmark: 21.1

College Algebra Benchmark: 20.7

College Social Science Benchmark: 21.2

College Biology Benchmark: 21.0

Average Score Composite: 21.0

Mississippi is one of 15 states that administers the ACT to all high school juniors. The MDE provides districts with training related to analyzing ACT data, evaluating course-taking patterns, and designing ACT preparation courses.

The ACT is designed to predict how well students will perform in college, and colleges use standardized tests like the ACT to compare students across schools and states.

ACT research shows students who take four or more years of English and three or more years each of math, social studies, and natural science typically outperform their peers who report taking fewer courses in these subjects.

Courtesy of the OSD