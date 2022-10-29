SAA Works to Make Ole Miss an Even Better Home for Students

By Chandler Tucker

IMC Student

Every year when students walk around the University of Mississippi during their first week of class, they most likely run into a group of people on the Union Plaza riding a mechanical shark or playing in a “ball pit with strangers.”

These fun activities, which create so many fond memories, don’t come about by accident; they are put on by other members of the student body. This group of hard-working students is a part of the Student Activities Association.

The Student Activities Association at the University of Mississippi puts on over 100 events a year, such as concerts in the Grove, Welcome Week, Homecoming Week, Ole Miss Idol and Miss University The organization has five different areas in which students can serve: Entertainment, Homecoming, Special Events, Pageants and 360. Co-directors and the other members of the committees work hard in order to enhance the college experience at Ole Miss.

Keely May, co-director of Special Events, and Daneel Konnar, co-director of Homecoming, wanted to give back to the school. “I wanted to join SAA because I wanted to give other students the feeling of joy and togetherness that I first felt when I walked on campus,” May said.

One of the most recent events that May and the other members of Special Events put on was Fall Festival. This event had a fair ride, carnival games and a petting zoo.

“Fall Fest is one of my favorite events that we put on because it gives us the chance to celebrate the season and provide the student body with a real festival experience,” May said.

Not only was Fall Festival a hit on campus, but so were all of the Homecoming events. The Homecoming banner and float competition are among Konnar’s favorite events during the week because it allows members of different organizations to compete in a fun way.

“I decided to interview for co-director of Homecoming because I really wanted to be involved in this special tradition,” Konnar said. “I am so glad that we were able to connect both the town of Oxford and the University through our Homecoming events.”

The Student Activities Association at the University of Mississippi remains one of the most popular organizations on campus.

“The goal of SAA is to bring students together from all backgrounds,” Konnar said. “By joining SAA, I wanted to be part of the continuing mission to make our University an even better place and home for all of our students.”