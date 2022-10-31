No Rain Expected for Halloween Trick-or-Treating Tonight

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

It will be a perfect evening for getting free candy.

Trick-or-Treaters will be able to fill their bags tonight without having to worry about rain.

And moms and dads won’t freeze while watching their little goblins and ghosts go door to door.

Today is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 68 degrees but there is no rain in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

The temperature will dip down to a low of about 49 degrees overnight. The NWS predicts the temperature at 6 p.m. to be about 64 degrees in Oxford.

While fog is expected to roll in around 9 p.m., there is also no rain expected tonight.

In fact, there is no rain in the forecast through Friday.

However, fog will be settling in each evening through Wednesday with fog expected to roll in overnight and hang around during the early morning hours until the sun burns it off around 8 or 9 a.m.

Use caution while driving in fog. Do not turn your brights on and slow down.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be sunny and clear with little to no fog.

Temperatures will increase slightly this week to the mid-to-upper 70s with lows in the low-to-mid-50s.

Rain may return on Saturday and Sunday, with most days having a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain as of this morning. The temperatures will remain the same; however, with highs around 75 and lows in the mid-50s over the weekend.