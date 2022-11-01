Kappa Kappa Gamma Event Planned in Support of William Magee Center

By Courtland St. Paul

IMC Student

Ellie DuCharme and Maggie Eby are in charge of Chips Cheese and KKG’s, a philanthropy event that supports the William Magee Center.

This event has allowed them to work closely with the William Magee Center and see just how much impact they have on the Ole Miss community. DuCharme and Eby both hold philanthropy-based positions in Kappa Kappa Gamma. Ducharme, a senior, serves as vice president of External Affairs and Erby, a Junior, serves as philanthropy director.

The purpose of the Magee Center, according to its website, is “to change students’ and families’ lives by becoming a national model for substance misuse prevention, support, and research in a collegiate environment.” The center, which opened in 2019, is named for William Magee, an Ole Miss student who died of a drug overdose and whose parents led the drive to establish the center.

Chips Cheese and KKG’s is put on by Kappa Kappa Gamma each fall. Kappa will host this event on Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kappa Kappa Gamma house. This event will consist of pop-ups from local shops in Oxford as well as a nacho bar. Tickets will be $7, and 50% of the proceeds will go to the William Magee Center.

Eby’s role as philanthropy director consists mostly of directing and planning the event. She is in charge of choosing the beneficiaries, planning the pop-up shops, scheduling the caterer and working the event alongside her Kappa sisters. Eby has been working alongside William Magee’s mother, Kent Magee, who is providing staff members to table the event.

“Kappa has been supporting the William Magee Center for over six years now,” DuCharme said. “Recently, our philanthropy was changed to mental health which goes hand and hand with the William Magee Center and their many resources.”

“William’s mom, Kent Magee, was a Kappa Kappa Gamma at Ole Miss. This has been an extremely rewarding way for our chapter to not only support the William Magee Center but also help give back to the Ole Miss community.”

Eby says Chips Cheese and KKG’s has affected her life because “it has shown me the importance of mental health and how many people have been affected by depression, addiction and other mental health issues.”

“After announcing our partnership with the William Magee Center,” she said “many people have reached out in support, telling me how much the story of William Magee has impacted them. It is an honor to have the opportunity to work with these amazing organizations and I have learned so much already.”

Said DuCharme: “Greek life can be seen in a negative light, but something that I have taken to heart this past year is how fast this community is to support one another. After several deaths within the last year, it has been heart-warming to see how each chapter is willing to put everything on hold to support another chapter that is hurting.”