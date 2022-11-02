Plans Being Made to Improve Connectivity During Ole Miss vs. Alabama Game

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

To handle the expected large crowds that will be in Oxford for the Ole Miss vs. Alabama game on Nov. 12, plans are being made to provide better cellphone and wifi connectivity that weekend.

A cell-on-light truck may be brought in by C Spire to help with cellular connectivity during the Alabama game Nov. 12. Photo via Facebook/CSpire

Emergency Management Director Shane Fortner, said that after the last home football game, the city received reports from citizens and visitors having connectivity issues due to a large number of people in town.

Fortner said he reached out to several cellular companies but only received a reply back from C Spire.

“They are currently working on building up their cellular infrastructure in Oxford,” Fortner said Tuesday during the Board of Aldermen meeting. “But if that doesn’t get completed before the Ole Miss/Alabama game, they’ve offered to bring in a cell-on-light-truck, or COLT.”

C Spire won’t charge the city for the use of the COLT.

The Board approved Fortner’s request to continue discussions with C Spire to finalize the best location for the temporary cell tower.