Reardon in Custody Awaiting Probation Violation Hearing

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The man exiled from Lafayette County for charging the Oxford mayor has been taken into custody for allegedly violating his probation.

Matthew Reardon

Matthew Reardon was taken into custody Tuesday by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department after a Circuit Court judge ordered Reardon be held for violating probation until a revocation hearing.

Reardon pleaded guilty on Sept. 30 to a charge of aggravated stalking. Per a plea agreement with prosecutors, Reardon’s sentence included being banished from Lafayette County for five years while remaining on unsupervised probation.

Reardon was arrested on June 28 by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and charged with aggravated stalking after walking into the City Hall with a video camera and walking toward Mayor Robyn Tannehill’s office.

In June 2017, a restraining order was issued ordering Reardon to stay at least 500 feet away from Tannehill and her husband, Rhea and his law firm.

According to the Motion to Revoke Probation and Hold Defendant Until Hearing, there were two exceptions granted to Reardon’s sentence – he could enter Lafayette County and go directly to the residence where he was living at the time of the sentencing until Nov. 15; and to attend court hearings or scheduled court business; however, he had to give one day notice to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

The court records claim he violated that agreement on the day he was sentenced and again on Oct. 3; however, prosecutors met with Reardon to again explain the details and restrictions of the agreement.

On Oct. 28, Reardon presented himself at the Oxford Federal Bureau of Investigation office and on Oct. 31, he was in the residential neighborhood Shelbi’s Place.

The state requested Reardon be held at the Lafayette County Detention Center pending a hearing on Thursday at the Lafayette County Courthouse.