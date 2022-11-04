Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Josh Turner

Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8.

Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum.

This week, Hotty Toddy News is running profiles of each candidate, along with their answers to three questions that were presented to them.

Profile information was provided by each candidate to the Lafayette County Circuit Clerk’s Office and is also listed on the Election page of the Lafayette County website.

Josh Turner



Turner was born here in Lafayette County, Mississippi in 1977 to Susan and Larry Turner. He has two sisters, Hannah and Sarah.

Josh Turner

He graduated from Oxford High School in 1996 and from the University of Mississippi in 2000- majoring in Criminal Justice and Psychology. After college, he attended Mississippi College School of Law and graduated in 2004.

Turner has tried cases in circuit court, chancery court, municipal court, justice court, youth court and federal court all over the State of Mississippi during the last 17 years. These cases ranged from a host of civil matters to complex criminal matters. He is licensed in all State and Federal Courts in Mississippi, as well as the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court.

1. Why are you running for County Judge?

I was born here in 1977 and I grew up here. I think it is important to have a local person make decisions about the Constitutional rights of all the litigants in a County Court- especially the rights of minor children.

What makes you the best candidate?



All eight of us are good candidates. My trial experience in Youth Courts and County Courts throughout all counties of Mississippi is extensive. I also have tried numerous felony cases in Lafayette County as well as other counties in Mississippi. My trial experience makes me qualified, but I will leave it up to the voters to determine which one of us is “best.”



3. With this being a new court for the county, what do you hope to accomplish with this position if elected?



I hope to protect the Constitutional rights of all the litigants, as well as make the administration of all proceedings as easy as possible for the clerk, court staff, and the litigants’ attorneys too.