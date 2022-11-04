Ole Miss Alumni Association Welcomes 2022-23 Officers

By Jim Urbanek

University of Mississippi

The 2022-23 officers of the Ole Miss Alumni Association are (from left) Kirk Purdom, Todd Sandroni, Jeff Hubbard, Bill Reed, Karen Moore and Bruce Ware. Photo by Jim Urbanek/Ole Miss Alumni Association

The Ole Miss Alumni Association announced elected officers for 2022-23 at its annual meeting Oct. 1 as part of Homecoming activities at the University of Mississippi.

Bill Reed (BA 72, JD 77), of Jackson, senior counsel in the law firm Baker Donelson, was named president, a one-year term that changes each Homecoming.

Reed served as president and COO of Baker Donelson from 1998 to 2005. He has been listed in “Best Lawyers in America” every year since 2001 and recently was named by Super Lawyers as one of the top 50 attorneys in Mississippi.

As an undergraduate at Ole Miss, Reed was president of the Associated Student Body, a member of the Hall of Fame and Omicron Delta Kappa and Phi Kappa Phi fraternities. He graduated first in his class in law school and served as editor-in-chief of the Mississippi Law Journal.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as president of the Alumni Association and to build on the many successes of our immediate past president, Dr. Bob Warner,” Reed said.

Karen Moore (BS 82), of Nashville, president of nonprofit Project Redesign, was named president-elect. Jeff Hubbard (BBA 80, JD 83), of Madison, partner in Hubbard Mitchell Williams & Strain, was elected vice president.

Athletics Committee members include Todd Sandroni (BSPh 92, PhMD 97), of Tupelo, and Bruce Ware (BBA 99), of Dallas. Sandroni serves as director of Cardiovascular Risk Management Clinic with Cardiology Associates of North Mississippi. Ware is a corporate vice president with DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500 health care company.

Ole Miss Alumni Association CEO Kirk Purdom (BA 93) serves as treasurer.