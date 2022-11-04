Oxford Will be Flipping the Switch on its Downtown Christmas Lights Tuesday

Oxford Square during the 2021 Christmas season. Photo provided by Visit Oxford

The canopy lights, as well as other lights around the Oxford Square, will be lit at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

In anticipation of the biggest home football weekend of the season, the Mayor and Board of Alderman arranged for the lights to be turned on a little earlier this year.

Ole Miss Baseball Head Coach Mike Bianco will be in charge of “flipping the switch” to light the Square and the City of Oxford water tower.

The “Voice of the Rebels,” David Kellum will be emceeing the event with local musicians playing holiday tunes prior to the lighting.

Caffecitos Coffee will be on-site with its signature hot chocolate and apple cider. In addition, the CWS baseball trophy will be on-hand for photo opportunities from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Holiday wreaths will also be turned on soon on some of Oxford’s main gateways to the Square and new this year will be light poles with wreaths along University Avenue for the upcoming Holly Jolly Holidays events from Visit Oxford, which will include ice skating at the Old Armory Pavillion and other holiday programs that will take place from Nov. 21- to Jan. 2.