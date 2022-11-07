Spring-Like Temps Through Friday Leading to a Chilly Game Day in Oxford

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Early forecasts call for a chilly Game Day in Oxford Saturday when the Ole Miss Rebels take on Alabama; however, there will be a few warmish days ahead before fall takes another hold on our area.

After some light rain shower this morning, skies will clear for the next few days and temperatures will rise, making it feel more like May than November.

Tuesday’s highs will be around 79 degrees with a low of 59 degrees. Highs will drop a degree or two throughout the week but remain in the low-to-mid 70s through Thursday.

Veteran’s Day, on Friday, shows a high of 70 degrees; however, a cold front will move in and temperatures will drop more than 30 degrees to a low of about 37 degrees Friday night.

Game Day has a high expected of 50 degrees with a low of 29 degrees Saturday night. Bring those blankets and sweaters to Saturday’s game.

The National Weather Service as of Monday does not show rain associated with the cold front. The forecast calls for sunny skies Saturday and Sunday. Hotty Toddy News will post weather updates if the forecast changes as the weekend nears.

Sunday’s high is expected to be 48 degrees with a low possibly in the high 20s.