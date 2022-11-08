Election 2022: Lafayette County Voting Results Update

With 18 out of 18 precincts reporting at 9 p.m., here are the unofficial results for Lafayette County elected offices. These include 1,700 absentee votes and only reflect how Lafayette County citizens voted. There is about 200 affidavits outstanding; however, that’s not enough to change the outcomes.
County Judge Race
Steve Jubera 1718
James B. Justice 918
Carnelia Fondren 2432
Thomas A. Waller 515
Josh Turner 1401
Ray Garrett 1608
Tiffany Kilpatrick 2160
Christine Tatum 1453
OSD Trustee
Ramona Reed 985
Ashley Conner Wilkinson 1755
Third Circuit Court Judge
Kelly Luther 6,027
Shirley Byers 5,266
1st Congressional District
Trent Kelly 4,968
Dianne Black 2,470