Election 2022: Lafayette County Voting Results Update

With 18 out of 18 precincts reporting at 9 p.m., here are the unofficial results for Lafayette County elected offices. These include 1,700 absentee votes and only reflect how Lafayette County citizens voted. There is about 200 affidavits outstanding; however, that’s not enough to change the outcomes.

County Judge Race

Steve Jubera 1718

James B. Justice 918

Carnelia Fondren 2432

Thomas A. Waller 515

Josh Turner 1401

Ray Garrett 1608

Tiffany Kilpatrick 2160

Christine Tatum 1453

OSD Trustee

Ramona Reed 985

Ashley Conner Wilkinson 1755

Third Circuit Court Judge

Kelly Luther 6,027

Shirley Byers 5,266

1st Congressional District

Trent Kelly 4,968

Dianne Black 2,470