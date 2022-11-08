Fondren, Kilpatrick Head to Runoff Election; Wilkinson Wins OSD Seat

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County’s first County Judge will be a woman.

Candidates Tiffany Kilpatrick and Carnelia Fondren will face off during the Nov. 29 runoff election.

Fondren garnered the most votes Tuesday, with 2,432 votes, about 20 percent, and Kilpatrick earned 2,160 votes, or close to 18 percent.

The other six candidates were Steve Jubera, 1,718 votes; James B. Justice, 918 votes; Thomas Waller, 515 votes; Josh Turner, 1,401 votes; Ray Garrett, 1.608 votes and Christine Tatum, 1,453 votes.

There are about 200 affidavits still being processed, according to Lafayette County Circuit Court Clerk Jeff Busby; however, that number is not enough to change the outcome of the race.

The county was approved for a County Court after the 2020 Census showed the county’s population was more than 50,000. The new County Court will be held inside the Lafayette County Courthouse.

Ramona Reed, who has served on the Oxford School District Board of Trustees for 20 years, lost Tuesday to Ashley Wilkinson, who was named the 2022 Parent of the Year at Oxford Intermediate School.

In the one contested race in the Third Circuit Court, Judge Kelly Luther held a strong lead over Shirley Byers as of 10 p.m. With 56 percent of the counties in the Third Circuit reporting, Luther held 23,364 votes to Byers’ 15,378 votes.

U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly (R-MS) retained his seat in Congress winning against Democratic candidate Dianne Black. Kelly garnered about 75 percent of the votes when the Associated Press called the race at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.