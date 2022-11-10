Busy Weekend Ahead for Ole Miss Rebel Fans; Game Day Info on Parking, Shuttles and More

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at home Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Rebels go into the game with a 8-1 record. The kick-off is set for 2:30 p.m. It will be aired on SEC Network.

It will be a chilly day in Oxford. The high temperature for Saturday is expected to be 49 degrees under sunny skies. No rain is currently in the forecast for Saturday but temperatures are expected to drop down to 29 degrees Saturday night.

Fans without on-campus parking can park at Northwest Community College, the South Oxford Center or Insight Park lots; however, there is a charge to park.

Parking at NWCC and the SOC is $30 this weekend.

A complimentary shuttle is provided from the NWCC and SOC lots.

Insight Park is on campus and does not include a shuttle option.

Parking at Insight Park is $40 for conference games.

Gameday shuttle service begins at least five hours prior to kickoff and ends two hours following the conclusion of the game.

The Oxford-University Transit will also operate a gameday shuttle service from the Jackson Avenue Center. There is no charge to park or ride the shuttle.

Space is very limited. Service will begin at 6 a.m. on gamedays and end two hours after the game’s completion. Shuttles drop off at the Paris-Yates Chapel.

The Red North and South, Blue West and Blue Grey run as usual on game days. Campus closes to all oncoming traffic at 6:00 a.m. Due to this, the Purple Route does not run at all on game days.

Be aware of no parking zones. According to the Oxford Police Department, vehicles will be towed from designated no-parking areas at the owners’ expense. This includes no parking on any highways or exit ramps.

The SEC implements a clear bag policy for in-stadium use. The Oxford Police Department wants to remind everyone to store their valuables in the trunk and lock their cars.

A Double Decker bus will be parked in the downtown Square in front of City Hall for folks to take a photo or two with their favorite bus. Make sure to tag @visitoxfordms in gameday photos. Adding #hottytoddy and #hydr hashtags is always fun too.

The Grove and The Circle will close Friday at 6:30 p.m. and reopen at 7 p.m. for tailgate set-up.

The Walk of Champions will start two hours and 15 minutes prior to kickoff, which is 12:20 p.m. this week.

The Paul Finebaum Show presented by Johnsonville, with #FinebaumFriday will be live from 2-6 p.m. on the Grove stage.

SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation presented by Regions, makes a return trip back to Oxford this weekend.

The show will broadcast from The Grove for the ninth time on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9-11 a.m. on SEC Network.

And wear red this week!

***

Other Rebel games this weekend

6 p.m. Tonight

Women’s Basketball: Ole Miss vs. SEMO

Sandy and John Black Pavilion

5 p.m. Friday

Volleyball: Ole Miss vs. Auburn

Gillom Athletics Performance Center

6 p.m. Friday

Men’s Basketball: Ole Miss vs. Florida Atlantic

Sandy and John Black Pavilion