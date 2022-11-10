Gas Leak Shuts Down Price Street

UPDATE: Price Street was reopened to traffic around 5:30 p.m.
Price Street has been shut down to traffic following a gas leak.
Parents picking up students from Oxford Central or Oxford Intermediate should use alternate routes.
Price Street is closed from Martin Luther King Drive to Sivley Street.
At about 1 p.m., the Oxford Police Department announced the street closure on its social media pages.
At 1:30 p.m. OPD released an update informing residents living on Price Street that they should not use appliances.
The gas leak was caused by construction crews who hit a gas line while drilling.
Staff report