Thursday, November 10, 2022
FeaturedHeadlines

Gas Leak Shuts Down Price Street

0
34

UPDATE: Price Street was reopened to traffic around 5:30 p.m.

The Oxford Police Department, Oxford Fire Department and other first responders are on the scene at a gas leak on Price Street. Photo via Facebook/OxfordMSPolice

Price Street has been shut down to traffic following a gas leak.

Parents picking up students from Oxford Central or Oxford Intermediate should use alternate routes.

Price Street is closed from Martin Luther King Drive to Sivley Street.

At about 1 p.m., the Oxford Police Department announced the street closure on its social media pages.

At 1:30 p.m. OPD released an update informing residents living on Price Street that they should not use appliances.

The gas leak was caused by construction crews who hit a gas line while drilling.

Hotty Toddy News will provide updates as they are made available.

Staff report

Previous article
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Welcomes in FAU

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles