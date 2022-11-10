Gas Leak Shuts Down Price Street

UPDATE: Price Street was reopened to traffic around 5:30 p.m.

The Oxford Police Department, Oxford Fire Department and other first responders are on the scene at a gas leak on Price Street. Photo via Facebook/OxfordMSPolice

Price Street has been shut down to traffic following a gas leak.

Parents picking up students from Oxford Central or Oxford Intermediate should use alternate routes.

Price Street is closed from Martin Luther King Drive to Sivley Street.

At about 1 p.m., the Oxford Police Department announced the street closure on its social media pages.

At 1:30 p.m. OPD released an update informing residents living on Price Street that they should not use appliances.

The gas leak was caused by construction crews who hit a gas line while drilling.

Hotty Toddy News will provide updates as they are made available.

Staff report