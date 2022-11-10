Friday, November 11, 2022
FeaturedHeadlines

Veterans Day Closings, Garbage Collection and More

0
33

Due to the Veterans Day holiday, most local, state and non-essential federal government offices will be closed Friday.

Garbage pickup by Oxford Environmental Services and the Lafayette County Solid Waste Department will not change for the holiday, however, offices will be closed. The city or county will not pick up rubbish (large items) on Friday.

All city and county offices will be closed Friday. Federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, and most banks will be closed Friday.

Buses with the Oxford-University Transit System will run their regular routes.

Paid parking on the Square will be enforced Friday.

The Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library will be closed Friday.

Click here to read about Veterans Day ceremonies.

Staff report

Previous article
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Inks Four on National Signing Day
Next article
Busy Weekend Ahead for Ole Miss Rebel Fans; Game Day Info on Parking, Shuttles and More

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles