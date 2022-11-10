Veterans Day Closings, Garbage Collection and More

Due to the Veterans Day holiday, most local, state and non-essential federal government offices will be closed Friday.

Garbage pickup by Oxford Environmental Services and the Lafayette County Solid Waste Department will not change for the holiday, however, offices will be closed. The city or county will not pick up rubbish (large items) on Friday.

All city and county offices will be closed Friday. Federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, and most banks will be closed Friday.

Buses with the Oxford-University Transit System will run their regular routes.

Paid parking on the Square will be enforced Friday.

The Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library will be closed Friday.

Click here to read about Veterans Day ceremonies.

Staff report