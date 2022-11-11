LOU Community Celebrates, Honors Local Veterans

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Plenty of red, white and blue U.S. Rep. and Major General Trent Kelly was the guest speaker. The 41st MS National Guard Band Veteran Mark Hammond won Veteran of the Year Andrew Newby, left, was given the Most Patriotic Award Saluting the flag The Oxford Police Honor Guard The band played favorite patritotic songs. A veteran stops to thank Kelly Communicare passed out T-shirts. Other goodies like cookies and donuts were on hand as well. The annual Community Veteran’s Day Celebration on the Square

The annual Veterans Day Celebration was held Friday morning on the front lawn of the Lafayette County Courthouse.

The guest speaker was U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, who is also a Major General and Assistant Adjutant General with the Mississippi National Guard.

Kelly thanked all veterans.

“Freedom is not free,” Kelly said. “It is not guaranteed. Without fighting hard for it, we will not succeed … We became a great nation on the blood and backs of great patriots and we will stay a great nation on the blood and backs of great patriots.”

Veteran Mark Hammond was awarded the VFW 2022 Veteran of the Year, and Andrew Newby, assistant director of Ole Miss Veterans and Military Services was named the Most Patriotic.

The Oxford Police Color Guard presented the colors and Melanie Manuel Beard sang the national anthem.

Oxford Alderman and Mayor Pro Tem Jason Bailey and Lafayette County Board of Supervisor President Mike Roberts both welcomed everyone for attending and thanked the attending veterans for their service.

The benediction and closing was offered by the Rev. James Petermann.