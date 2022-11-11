Friday, November 11, 2022
Ole Miss Hall of Famer Jack Reed Dies

Former Ole Miss coach Casey Stengel was presented with an M-Club jacket by former Rebel Jack Reed in 1961 when Reed was an outfielder for the New York Yankees. Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Former Ole Miss great Jack Reed passed away on Nov. 10 at the age of 89.

Reed was a three-sport athlete at Ole Miss, playing baseball under coach Tom Swayze, football for coach John Vaught and running track and field after attending high school at Gulf Coast Military Academy.

During his time in an Ole Miss uniform, Reed played in the 1953 Sugar Bowl against Georgia Tech.

After his junior year, he signed a professional contract with the New York Yankees. During his time with the Yankee organization, he served in Korea and was honorably discharged in 1957. He played in the Majors for the Yankees as Micky Mantle’s back up in center field from 1961-1963. He appeared in three World Series, winning two. 

Staff Report

