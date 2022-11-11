Friday, November 11, 2022
Two From Memphis Face Felony for Stolen Vehicle

Shaun Burks Eboni Boyds

The Oxford Police Department arrested two people recently from Memphis for allegedly having a stolen car while in Oxford.

On Nov. 6, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2200 block of West Jackson Avenue about a stolen vehicle on the property.

After investigation, Shaun Burks, 37, and Eboni Boyd, 23, both of Memphis, were both arrested and each charged with Possession of Stolen Property.

Burks and Boyd were both taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for their initial bond hearing and each was issued a $10,000 bond.

