Slightly Warmer Today, Rain Tonight, Cold But Sunny for the Rest of the Week

Image via the NWS

The heater won’t get much downtime this week.

While the high expected for Monday is about 52 degrees, temperatures are expected to drop down into the 40s with lows in the 20s for the rest of the week.

Rain is in the forecast for tonight, according to the National Weather Service. Showers should start around 8 p.m. and continue on and off overnight. No severe weather is expected at this time. Lafayette County may see between a quarter to a half inch of rain.

With the low tonight expected to be around 40 degrees, no solid precipitation is expected.

The sun will return Tuesday but will be darting clouds throughout the day. The high is expected to hit 50 with a low of 32 degrees overnight.

Wednesday through Sunday, the highs are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 40s with the lows remaining in the mid-to-upper 20s. However, Wednesday’s low could hit 24 degrees.

There is no rain in the forecast for Wednesday – Sunday, as of Monday morning, according to the NWS.

The extended forecast for Lafayette County shows temperatures increasing next week for the Thanksgiving holiday with highs predicted to be in the mid-to-upper 50s; however, rain is in the forecast for Nov. 23-25.