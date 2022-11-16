Man Who Allegedly Threatened to Crash Plane in Tupelo has Died in Federal Custody

Cory Patterson. Image via Facebook

The man accused of threatening to crash a plane into a Tupelo Walmart has died in federal custody, according to a news report on WTVA.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Cory Patterson died on Monday, Nov. 14.

Tupelo Police said Patterson stole a small plane from the Tupelo Regional Airport on Sept. 3 and threatened to crash it into the Walmart store on West Main Street.

He eventually landed the plane in a field in Tippah County where he was arrested.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons issued a statement that Patterson died in a Miami detention center.

Read the full story on WTVA.