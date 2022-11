An Olive Branch man was arrested in Oxford recently for being in possession of a stolen gun.

Jer’Marius Devontay Marque Moore

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Nov. 6, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.

After an investigation, Jer’Marius Devontay Marque Moore, 18, of Olive Branch, was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Moore was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $15,000 bond.