Parking during the Thanksgiving Holidays and Egg Bowl

Parking Enforcement

Parking zone enforcement will be relaxed Monday-Wednesday, Nov. 21-23. The following guidelines will be in effect from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Nov. 21-23 (except for gameday restrictions on Thursday, Nov. 24):

Student residential, SJB Pavilion garage, and commuter (blue/red) permit holders will be allowed to park in any student zone (residential or commuter).

Faculty/staff permit holders will be allowed to park in any student zone.

Students and faculty/staff are not authorized to park in visitor designated areas. All other campus parking and traffic rules and regulations will remain in effect.

Regular parking zone enforcement returns to normal operations starting Monday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 a.m.

Egg Bowl/Game Day Parking

The annual Egg Bowl football game will be held Thursday, Nov. 24 on the UM campus. Only authorized Athletics-provided parking passes are allowed to park on campus, except student residential permits. All vehicles on campus with residential student permits must be parked in student residential zones or the vehicle may be towed.

All university vehicles parked in regular daily parking spaces, like faculty/staff or commuter, must be moved off campus to the back of the Jackson Avenue Center by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Bus Service During the Holiday

The Gold, Bronze, SOC, Rebel Red and Rebel Blue lines will not run the week of Thanksgiving, Monday-Friday, Nov. 21-27

The OUT system will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 and 25.

All bus service will resume on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 a.m.

