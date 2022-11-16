The Late Jimmy Allgood Named Christmas Parade Grand Marshal

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

This year’s Grand Marshall for the Oxford Christmas Parade is a man who loved Oxford and Christmas.

Jimmy Allgood

While the late Jimmy Allgood won’t be physically in the parade, his wife, Linda Allgood will be riding in the front vehicle representing her husband who served as the city’s emergency management director for several years before he died in July.

Linda Allgood is the chair for the parade that is organized by the North Central Mississippi REALTORS along with the city of Oxford.

“I am honored that Mayor Tannehill asked me to help remember Jimmy this year,” Linda Allgood said. “He loved Christmas and along with so many others in the city departments, worked so hard to help ensure the parade was fun but safe.”

Mayor Robyn Tannehill posthumously honored Allgood with the title of Grand Marshal during the Board of Aldermen’s regular meeting Tuesday evening.

“We thank Linda for agreeing to do that,” Tannehill said. “Jimmy will be the grand marshal in spirit at the Christmas parade — for this one and every other one — but for this one officially.”

The Board also approved the permit for the parade that will take place on Dec. 5.

The deadline for entry submission is Nov. 29.

“We are receiving entries every day but do have some spots remaining,” Linda Allgood said. “I advise anyone wanting to be included to get that entry submitted sooner rather than later.”

The theme for the 2022 Christmas Parade is “A Christmas Story,” based on the classic 1983 movie – which was a favorite of the Allgood.

The parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. and will start at Fifth Street and University Avenue, move toward the Square, and then north on North Lamar Boulevard to Price Street.

There is no entrance fee this year for floats; however, the parade is being limited to 80 entries due to time restraints.

Applications are available online here.

Hard copies will also be available in City Hall and Visit Oxford. Detailed information for the applicants and participants is given on the form.

All questions should be directed to Linda Allgood at 662-281-1360 or 662-816-0427 or via email at ncmbroxford@gmail.com.