Oxford Aldermen Approve $168K Bid for S. 18th St. Basketball Court

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Design plans for a new basketball court on S. 18th St.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a bid Tuesday to construct a new public basketball court on South 18th Street.

The basketball court will be built at 901 S. 18th Street Ext. on the city right-of-way and be open to the public

Only one contractor submitted a bid that was opened on Nov. 9. M&N Excavators of Oxford submitted a bid for $153,921 that included the construction of a concrete court, painted lines and basketball goals.

They also submitted a $13,926 alternate bid for an acrylic coating surface that adds durability and makes it look nicer. It also provides more safety as it’s more slip-resistant.

The city originally budgeted $150,000 for the new court; however, the Board approved spending the additional funds for the acrylic coating and voted to spend $168,000 on the new court.

Construction is expected to be complete in about 75 days.

The funds for the basketball court were provided through the city’s Baptist Trust Fund revenue.