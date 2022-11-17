Thursday, November 17, 2022
FeaturedHeadlines

Oxford Aldermen Approve $168K Bid for S. 18th St. Basketball Court

0
99

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Design plans for a new basketball court on S. 18th St.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a bid Tuesday to construct a new public basketball court on South 18th Street.

The basketball court will be built at 901 S. 18th Street Ext. on the city right-of-way and be open to the public

Only one contractor submitted a bid that was opened on Nov. 9. M&N Excavators of Oxford submitted a bid for $153,921 that included the construction of a concrete court, painted lines and basketball goals.

They also submitted a $13,926 alternate bid for an acrylic coating surface that adds durability and makes it look nicer. It also provides more safety as it’s more slip-resistant.

The city originally budgeted $150,000 for the new court; however, the Board approved spending the additional funds for the acrylic coating and voted to spend $168,000 on the new court.

Construction is expected to be complete in about 75 days.

The funds for the basketball court were provided through the city’s Baptist Trust Fund revenue.

Previous article
Student Helps put Roof Over the Arts
Next article
Alex Sanford to Play in U.S. Army All-American Bowl 

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles