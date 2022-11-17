‘Save me a Plate’ Foster Event Aims to Help Holiday Depression, Homeless Cats

“Save me a Plate” foster event aims to help holiday depression and homeless cats in Oxford.

9 Lives Cat Rescue is doing a nine-day foster event inspired by other animal rescues across the country that have done similar foster events which allows animals in foster care the chance to be with a family over Thanksgiving and for people to have a pet that can help them get through the holiday.

Research has shown that having a pet in your life reduces the risk of suicide and overdose in individuals.

“There have been several cases of seasonal depression and other common mental illnesses that have claimed too many lives in our community,” said Caitlan Covington-Zielenski with 9 Lives. “When we saw this event, we couldn’t pass up a chance to do our own – it’s one of our favorite kinds of events — one that benefits the community as well as our cats.”

To take part in the foster event, fill out a foster application and put “SMAP” in the comments.

Foster cats can be picked up from Petsmart on Saturday, along with necessary food and supplies — food, litter, toys, litter box, scoop, scratchers and treats.

Fosterers are encouraged to take photos of their kitty during their time together. The photos will be added to the cat’s profile to help increase their adoption changes.

The cats are then dropped back off on Nov. 28, along with any remaining supplies.

9 Lives is an all-volunteer-run, foster-based cat rescue that has been caring for cats in Oxford and surrounding communities since 2006. They rely solely on donations and foster homes to help the animals that come into their care.

If you would like to join their team, send a monetary or product donation, adopt a cat, or do a fundraiser, contact them via social media on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter or email at nine_lives_cat_rescue@hotmail.com.