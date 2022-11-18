Help MDOT Spread Holiday Safety Messages on MS Highways

Image from MDOT

Christmas will be here before you know it and the Mississippi Department of Transportation wants to spread a little extra holiday joy to Mississippi’s highways this year.

MDOT needs your help.

Citizens can submit their most clever holiday messages for a chance to see them on the big screen, MDOT’s digital message signs. The last day to submit messages is Nov. 30.

“Driver safety is MDOT’s top priority. The DMS boards that you see along Mississippi highways are such a useful tool to help spread MDOT’s message and remind drivers of the importance of safe driving along with some helpful tips,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “MDOT’s 12 Days of Christmas is just another way to engage with the public and spread a little holiday joy.”

Traffic safety messages appear on DMS boards along highways and interstates throughout Mississippi. These 12 days of messages will revolve around Christmas-themed movies, songs, and characters. However, any local emergency messages and traffic updates automatically override scheduled messages already on the DMS boards.

The winning messages will be displayed starting Dec. 14 and drivers will see a new holiday-themed safety message each day with the final one posted on Dec. 25.

There is no limit to the number of messages you can submit, but below are some guidelines to remember:

The message must relate to traffic safety.

Signs can only accommodate three lines and 21 characters per line, including spaces.

Hashtags, phone numbers and website addresses are not allowed.

No emojis.

Some of MDOT’s favorite holiday messages from 2021 include:

JINGLE BELL ROCK A SEAT BELT

SLOW SLEIGH? JINGLE TO THE RIGHT LANE

Follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for details on how to submit your messages.