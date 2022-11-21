Little Warmer This Week but Rain is Expected for Thanksgiving, Egg Bowl

By Alyssa Schnugg

Graphic via the NWS-Memphis

Temperatures are expected to climb a bit this week, bringing fall back to north Mississippi.

That’s the good news. The bad news — looks like it could be a rainy Thanksgiving Day and Egg Bowl.

According to the National Weather Service, today will be sunny with a high of 51 degrees. The low tonight will fall to about 33 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see temperatures in the upper-50s to low-60s during the day and around 35 degrees on Tuesday night and a low of 43 degrees on Wednesday.

As of Monday, the NWS says that clouds are expected to roll into Lafayette County Wednesday night, bringing a 40 percent chance of rain on Thanksgiving and an expected high of 58 degrees.

There is a 30 percent chance of rain Thursday night, mainly before midnight.

The sun returns later on Friday with a high near 54 and a low around 34 degrees.

The extended forecast shows lots of sun with highs over the weekend hitting close to 60 degrees.