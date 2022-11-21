Monday, November 21, 2022
Little Warmer This Week but Rain is Expected for Thanksgiving, Egg Bowl

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Graphic via the NWS-Memphis

Temperatures are expected to climb a bit this week, bringing fall back to north Mississippi.

That’s the good news. The bad news — looks like it could be a rainy Thanksgiving Day and Egg Bowl.

According to the National Weather Service, today will be sunny with a high of 51 degrees. The low tonight will fall to about 33 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see temperatures in the upper-50s to low-60s during the day and around 35 degrees on Tuesday night and a low of 43 degrees on Wednesday.

As of Monday, the NWS says that clouds are expected to roll into Lafayette County Wednesday night, bringing a 40 percent chance of rain on Thanksgiving and an expected high of 58 degrees.

There is a 30 percent chance of rain Thursday night, mainly before midnight.

The sun returns later on Friday with a high near 54 and a low around 34 degrees.

The extended forecast shows lots of sun with highs over the weekend hitting close to 60 degrees.

Ole Miss Drops Road Matchup Against Arkansas
Thanksgiving Holiday Closings, Trash Collection and More

Latest articles