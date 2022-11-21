Thanksgiving Holiday Closings, Trash Collection and More

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, most government offices will be closed Thursday and Friday and garbage collection will change slightly.

Garbage pickup normally scheduled for Thursday in the city and in the county will be picked up on Wednesday by Oxford Environmental Services and Lafayette County Solid Waste.

Friday’s trash collection will not change in the city or county.

In the city, Thursday’s and Friday’s Rubbish routes will be collected on Wednesday.

All city, county and local federal offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. Banks and post offices will be closed on Thursday. Check with individual bank branches about whether they are open Friday.

The Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday and be closed Thursday and Friday.

Parking around the Square will be free Thursday.

OUT buses will not run on Thanksgiving, except the Game Day Shuttle from the JAC to the University of Mississippi campus for the Egg Bowl. Shuttles start at 6 a.m. and run until two hours after the game ends.

On Friday, only Red North and South, Blue West and Blue/Grey and Purple will run from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.